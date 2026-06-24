Bill Gates Says Epstein Wanted To Blackmail Him, Denies Sex With Young Girls

Bill Gates says Jeffrey Epstein wanted to blackmail him over his affairs with Russian women ... and he denied ever having sex with underage girls or visiting Epstein's pedophile island.

The Microsoft founder's testimony before the House Oversight Committee was just released ... and blackmail is mentioned 22 times ... with Bill saying Epstein was contemplating blackmailing him over extramarital affairs as a way to reopen their tattered relationship.

When Bill and Epstein were hanging out, he says they kept it strictly business ... Bill denied socializing with the disgraced financier and said he never talked about sex with Epstein, or saw the late pedophile have sexual contact of any kind.

Bill said there were some young women with Epstein during some of their dealings, but he didn't think they were underage ... and he flat-out said he never had sex with anyone Epstein introduced him to, and denied ever being offered a young woman or girl.

Epstein was known for getting massages from underage girls ... but Bill says he never got one ... and he denied ever getting an STD.

Bill says he wasn't aware Epstein was a registered sex offender when they first met ... and broke off their relationship in 2014 ... and that's when Epstein found out about the affairs and tried to blackmail him into re-engaging.

It's interesting ... the Epstein Files have tons of photos of celebs with Epstein and women ... and Bill says when he would go into business meetings with Epstein, he would be asked at the end to take snaps with Epstein's female admins.