CAA Co-Founder Michael Ovitz Storms Out of Deposition When Asked About Jeffrey Epstein

CAA co-founder Michael Ovitz ran for the hills when asked about Jeffrey Epstein during his recent deposition ... after his talent and sports agency was sued for allegedly playing a key role in an alleged Harvey Weinstein assault.

Here's the deal ... actress Julia Ormond sued CAA, Weinstein, Miramax and Disney under the Adult Survivors Act in New York in 2023 ... claiming CAA knew of Weinstein’s repeated sexual misconduct and sent her on a dinner meeting with him anyway. She said this led to him sexually assaulting her in December 1995.

Ormond's legal team finally scored a court order requiring Ovitz to show face for a deposition, but he flat-out declined to comply once the questions moved from Weinstein to his association with Epstein.

In the depo, Ovitz said ... "I'm not going to discuss anything about Jeffrey Epstein. You can ask all the questions you want — you're going to get no answers." He then declared he was "done with this" and stormed out of the building.

Now, Ormond’s attorneys want Ovitz held in contempt and arrested to ensure the deposition's completion.

BTW, emails released in the Epstein Files make it look like Ovitz and Epstein knew each other, and there's even mention of them meeting up in St. Barts.

Ovitz was more willing to answer questions about disgraced film producer Weinstein, who he described as a "bully."