'RHONY' Newbie Daisy Dragged By Costar Over Longtime Boss Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart’s longtime makeup artist, Daisy Toye, ruffled feathers during production on her first season of "The Real Housewives of New York" ... after she allegedly told pals she wanted to trade her job with Martha for her fifteen minutes of fame ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to production tell TMZ ... Daisy has made it clear behind the scenes that she hopes to launch a new career with 'RHONY' … which will let her stop working with Martha, whom she has been working with for 2 decades.

One source told us they felt Daisy was leaving Martha "high and dry" for fame.

We're told Daisy's loudest critic was her costar Sai De Silva ... she knew Daisy for years before the show and called her out during production. Our sources tell us Sai, who is going through her divorce, claimed Daisy had an elitist attitude and wasn't supporting her through her personal issues.

Our sources say Sai finds Daisy's behavior "gross" and dragged her for filth during the seaspm.

During filming, the cast asked Daisy if she was in Martha's will ... and our sources say Martha will be shocked when she sees what happens on screen.

One source said ... "It's not a good thing."