2 Alleged Epstein Victims Sue Ex-Victoria's Secret CEO Les Wexner

Two of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims believe he had help pulling off his horrific sex trafficking ring … and are pointing fingers at former Victoria’s Secret CEO Les Wexner … TMZ has learned.

In new court documents, obtained by TMZ, 2 Jane Does are suing Wexner for allegedly enabling Epstein’s crimes by giving him resources, access to his mansion, and the appearance of legitimacy.

According to the docs, which were filed Thursday, the girls say they were 17 -- and therefore minors -- when they were sexually assaulted at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion on East 71st Street … which they claimed Wexner had bought in 1989 before he "transferred it to Epstein for a fraction of its value."

The lawsuit says the girls were hired to massage Epstein at the mansion, claiming he allegedly stuck his hand into Jane Doe 1’s underwear and “digitally penetrated her without her consent” while she was massaging him.

The docs say the girl was so upset she ran to the bathroom crying. The suit alleges that during future visits, Epstein also “fondled her breasts” and “groped her genitals” without her consent.

Jane Doe 2 claims she was forced to massage the billionaire’s penis along with other girls while he allegedly “touched their breasts and genitals” without their consent.

The lawsuit argues that Epstein wouldn’t have been able to pull off the assaults without Wexner’s help … claiming that he gave Epstein at least $200 Million between 1987 and 2007.

The docs also state Wexner gave Epstein the private plane he used to fly his victims.

They claim Wexner even gave Epstein “power and prestige” by naming him trustee and director of The Wexner Foundation. The Jane Does argue Epstein’s trafficking ring wouldn’t have existed without the ex-Victoria’s Secret owner.