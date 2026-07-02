Frankie Muniz's Estranged Wife Defends Him After Dancing Video Sends Fans into Rage

Frankie Muniz's estranged wife is coming to his rescue after haters apparently bullied him into deleting a video of them dancing together ... footage he posted after their divorce announcement.

The video in question shows Frankie and Paige Price busting some moves together in their living room to the 2007 pop-punk hit "Check Yes, Juliet" by We the Kings. Frankie wrote, "Who says you can't stay friends with your baby mama?"

Frankie Muniz deleted this video that he posted of him celebrating breaking up his family by divorcing his wife.pic.twitter.com/99c6PidegV @ianmiles

Well, the lighthearted post didn't sit well with some fans, and the criticism was so cruel the "Malcolm in the Middle" star scrubbed it from his story!

This prompted Paige to raise a pitchfork at haters and defend her estranged husband in the comment section.

She fumed ... "Frankie, I am so sorry that you felt the need to delete an old fun video of our family because people are so cruel to you. This world is so f***ed… divorce is bad, sure - it’s not like we’re excited about it… but we’re two adults who know how to be on the same team. I can’t believe people could scrutinize that."

Frankie then defended himself against political commentator Michael Knowles, who claimed Frankie's "bizarre video" and "nauseous text" demanded people celebrate sin.

The actor and NASCAR racer said the pair was not celebrating their separation at all.

Frankie told Michael ... "We grieved our divorce beyond anything you can imagine. It was to celebrate the fact that we're both adults and can handle it like adults moving forward, amicably."

As we reported, Frankie announced the split on social media Wednesday, explaining they've "grown in ways" that made them realize they'd be better off as friends and coparents.