Frankie Muniz Says He Wants To Prove He Belongs In NASCAR Truck Series

Frankie Muniz earned his highest-place finish in the NASCAR Truck Series last Friday in Daytona ... and the "Malcolm in the Middle" star hopes to build on his strong performance -- telling TMZ Sports he's "more hungry than ever" to succeed in the sport.

We caught up with the actor-turned-driver following his 10th-place finish at the Fresh From Florida 250 ... and he said he was thrilled to see everyone's hard work pay off.

"It feels amazing," he said. "Obviously, to get a top 10 is something that I had really hoped as a goal for this season, and to do it in the first race, it just re-motivates to keep going for more."

Muniz made the jump to the Truck Series in 2024 after spending some time in the ARCA Series. He had been racing for years before committing to it full-time in 2023.

The 39-year-old knows there are probably more eyes on him than the average Truck Series driver -- thanks to his starring roles in movies and TV shows -- and hopes to prove to fans and himself that he belongs on this stage.

"In racing, it's in black and white. You're either fast or you're not. You either finish good or you don't."

"The only way to earn respect with my fellow racers is to be out there on track, racing against them, racing them clean, and earning it by where I finish."