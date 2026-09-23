'Amazing Race' Contestant Tim Janus Dead at 49

Former "Amazing Race" contestant Tim Janus, who competed alongside Joey Chestnut on the show's 30th season, is dead.

Tim, who was known in the competitive eating circuit as Eater X, died Sept. 16 following a cancer diagnosis ... his publicist confirmed to Major League Eating.

He climbed the sport's ranks to eventually become the No. 2 competitive eater in the world ... behind only Joey.

Tim was once crowned the world ramen eating champion after tucking away 10.5 pounds in just under 8 minutes.

In addition to his ramen-eating dominance ... he also became the nigiri world eating champion.

Tim competed in the famous Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on the Fourth of July in 2014 ... downing 44 hot dogs.

No stranger to TV, Janus took home $1,600 on "Cash Cab" and also competed on the syndicated version of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" ... winning $100,000.

He is survived by his mother, father, and sister.

Tim was 49.