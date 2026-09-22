Indiana Mom Was Intoxicated as 3-Year-old Son Drowned in Pool, Cops Say

An Indiana mom was passed out drunk after guzzling at least 6 beers while she was supposed to be monitoring her 3-year-old son, who drowned in a pool ... and now she's in big trouble with the law ... according to police.

Anthony Aussieker, a rep for the Evansville Police Department, tells TMZ ... Amie Jo Farber consumed 6 or more 25-ounce Bud Ice beers over roughly 2 hours Saturday while she was sitting in a patio chair supposedly watching her son splash around in a backyard pool at someone's house.

But instead of watching her toddler ... Aussieker says Farber threw a little party for herself, drinking to the point where she passed out in her chair.

Cops say at one point, another guest couldn't see the child swimming in the pool from inside the house, so he went outside to check ... and that's when the guest allegedly saw the kid floating face down in the pool near an overturned pool float.

Aussieker says the guest quickly alerted the homeowner, and the two men dragged the boy out of the water and performed CPR while also calling 911. The pair also attempted to wake up Farber, who finally came to only to realize that her child was on the brink of death.

As police and Emergency Medical Service workers arrived on scene, Farber allegedly tried but failed to discard the empty beer cans. EMS workers performed life-saving measures on the boy before rushing him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Farber was then arrested because it was clear she was highly intoxicated while monitoring her child, which is a crime in Indiana, according to Aussieker.

Police got a search warrant to draw Farber's blood and then brought her to the hospital for alcohol and drug testing. The results are still pending.

While she was in the hospital, Farber allegedly became belligerent and spit on a police sergeant because she was pissed that police would not remove her handcuffs.