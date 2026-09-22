Dead Kennedys' East Bay Ray Diagnosed With Parkinson's
Dead Kennedys Guitarist East Bay Ray Diagnosed With Parkinson's
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Dead Kennedys guitarist East Bay Ray has been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease ... the band announced.
The group's manager announced Tuesday, "Ray says he plans to continue performing and touring with Dead Kennedys for as long as his health allows, and expresses his appreciation to everyone for their continued support."
Ray has been a band member since the group was founded in 1978. The band is currently scheduled to perform several dates starting in October.
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