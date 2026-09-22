TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down' Today's Gripping Stories: Presley Gerber's Last Hours

Presley Gerber's final hours are coming into focus ... with sources telling TMZ he appeared to be under the influence when he checked into rehab the night before his death.

Check out the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous, and sometimes scandalous.

Influencer Clavicular is facing charges of rape, drugging someone for sex, and providing alcohol to a minor in Massachusetts -- allegations his rep is pushing back against.

Plus, a grand jury has declined to bring criminal charges in the death of Nolan Wells after the medical examiner determined his death was consistent with drowning.

We also dive into Dolly Parton's trip to Germany for cancer treatment, what would happen if the Yellowstone supervolcano erupted, and more.