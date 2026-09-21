Clavicular Charged With Rape in Massachusetts, Influencer's Rep Fires Back

Clavicular is facing serious charges, including one count of rape, in Massachusetts ... and it appears to be in connection with similar allegations made by a woman who is suing him in civil court.

The Bulwark released a report on Monday ... stating Clav has been charged with rape, drugging a person for sex, and providing alcohol to a minor, all related to an alleged incident that went down in May 2025.

While the alleged victim in the case has not been identified, it appears to be the same incident relayed by influencer Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza in a civil lawsuit she filed earlier this year.

A rep for Clavicular tells TMZ, "She filed a lawsuit and doesn’t include sexual assault as a count. She then amends it and adds it a couple of months later."

The rep said Clav is fighting the civil lawsuit and believes the influencer has evidence to refute her claims.

His rep added, "She and her lawyer then go to police."

Sources close to Clav believe the entire situation is a shakedown and they "will be fighting this till the end."

As we reported ... Aleksandra alleges Clavicular paid her $1,000 to film videos for him in May 2025 when she was 16 and said he wanted her to be the female face for "looksmaxxing."

Mendoza alleged in her civil suit that she met Clav at a house in Cape Cod, Mass., where excessive amounts of alcohol were served, and that she became very intoxicated. She says while she was drunk, Clav had sex with her despite the fact that she was unable to give consent, and then claims she woke up the next morning to him having sex with her again without her consent. The age of legal consent in Massachusetts is 16, so Clavicular is not facing any child sex charges.