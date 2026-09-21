Channing Tatum Denies Using Burner Account to Post Hate About Ex Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum I Didn't Use Burner to Trash Ex Zoë Kravitz!!!
Channing Tatum claims he did not use a burner account to go after his ex-girlfriend, Zoë Kravitz.
The 'Magic Mike' star addressed the rumor on social media days after it started making the rounds on X.
Channing wrote, “Yo, I truly can't believe y'all think this is what I'm doing with my free time. F***in hilarious. Also, why would I follow a burner account if I didn't want people to connect me to it? Wtf come on. But if I really need to say it, I only have one IG account: @channingtatum."
The burner account, which had a username that was a play on “none of your business,” only followed Channing. Channing also reportedly followed the account.
The account often posted bitter comments about Zoë and her fiancé Harry Styles ... and even Jennifer Lopez caught a stray by the person behind the account.