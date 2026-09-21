Channing Tatum Denies Using Burner Account to Post Hate About Ex Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum claims he did not use a burner account to go after his ex-girlfriend, Zoë Kravitz.

The 'Magic Mike' star addressed the rumor on social media days after it started making the rounds on X.

Channing wrote, “Yo, I truly can't believe y'all think this is what I'm doing with my free time. F***in hilarious. Also, why would I follow a burner account if I didn't want people to connect me to it? Wtf come on. But if I really need to say it, I only have one IG account: @channingtatum."

The burner account, which had a username that was a play on “none of your business,” only followed Channing. Channing also reportedly followed the account.