Channing Tatum Shares Cryptic Posts After Zoë Kravitz-Harry Styles Engagement

Channing Tatum is seemingly in his feels after his ex-fiancée, Zoë Kravitz, got engaged to Harry Styles ... and, he's venting it just like all the regular folks out there ... with cryptic social media posts!

The actor took to social media a few days after news about Styles and Kravitz's upcoming nuptials broke online ... sharing a poem which reads, in part, "My brain and heart divorced / a decade ago / about who was to blame about how big of a mess I have become / Eventually, they couldn't be in the same room together."

Fans online are obviously reading into the lyrics ... claiming they're all about his famous ex ... they split in late 2024 after about three years of dating.

This wasn't a one-off social media post for Tatum ... he also shared a clip of a fighter after a particularly rough bout saying the fight didn't go the way she wanted.

The post is all about astrology ... with a caption on it explaining people who share Tatum's astrological sign, Taurus, will get a much-needed "reset."

He also shared a clip of two people fighting with pool noodles ... a new form of "therapy" he says he might want to try out randomly on the streets of New York City.

Page Six first reported the news ... Zoë and Harry got engaged recently ... news they shared with their small inner circle. It's the third time Zoë's gotten engaged, and it's Harry's first.