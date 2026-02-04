Channing Tatum Hospitalized for Shoulder Surgery

Channing Tatum stepped up to the surgery table ... for an operation to fix his separated shoulder!

Check out the actor's Instagram post from early Wednesday morning ... he shared a snap from his hospital bed to let fans know he went under the knife. He shared an uplifting message alongside the pic, writing ... "Just another day. Another challenge. This one is gonna be hard. But whatever. Let’s get it in."

The "Roofman" star clarified on his IG Story he had his shoulder operated on ... and shared before and after X-ray pics, the after showing his shoulder held together with a screw.

Channing's recent development is a far different update from the last time we saw him in January, when he was sucking face with girlfriend Inka Williams in Costa Rica. The lovebirds have been linked since early 2025, about 4 months after he ended his engagement to Zoë Kravitz.