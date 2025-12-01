Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Get Cut of Exes' Retirement Benefits In Divorce

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's divorce settlement wasn't public, but now we've got a financial nugget from how it all played out ... they're getting a chunk of the other's retirement plans.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Channing and Jenna signed off on a 50 percent split of the other's retirement benefits from the Screen Actors Guild-Producers Pension Plan.

It's unclear how much that slice of the pie is actually worth ... but the docs say the retirement benefits are calculated by dividing pension credit earned during their 2009 to 2018 marriage by total pension credit earned.

As we reported ... Channing and Jenna finalized their divorce in September 2024, some six long years after the actress first filed to end their marriage.

Channing and Jenna previously decided who gets what of their assets, and even settled on a child support arrangement ... and now we get a peek into one part of how it all played out.