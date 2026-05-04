Channing Tatum Still Sharing Vague Posts After Ex Zoë Kravitz's Engagement

Now that Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles are full-on fiancés ... Channing Tatum is really resonating with the idea of "letting go" and putting faith in the universe.

The actor re-posted a video to his Instagram story of a seal floating along in the water, captioned ... "The level I’m at of letting go and trusting in the flow of the universe."

Sure, this could be unrelated to his former fiancée's new engagement to the One Direction alum ... but if it walks like a vaguepost and talks like a vaguepost ...

This is the latest in a series of cryptic content Channing's shared since his ex has gotten engaged.

News broke late April that Harry and Zoë are officially engaged ... just a few days after she was snapped on the street sporting a massive rock on that finger.

They've been together since August ... when they were spotted strolling arm-in-arm in Rome.

But before she was planning a wedding with Taylor Swift's former London boy, Zoë was supposed to tie the knot with Channing ... that is, until word got out in late 2024 that they'd called off their engagement.

Since then, the "Magic Mike" star seemed to have moved on ... recently packing on the PDA with his much younger model girlfriend, Inka Williams.