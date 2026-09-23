Hayden Panettiere Death: Blue Pressed Pills, White Powder & Straw Found Near Her

Hayden Panettiere turned "deep purple" as she died from a drug overdose in a South Carolina apartment ... and pressed pills laced with fentanyl were found on a table near her body, TMZ has confirmed.

The Greenville County Medical Examiner released a more detailed investigative report Tuesday after first announcing Hayden's cause and manner of death. In the statement, the M.E. said Hayden had in her system a combination of fentanyl, anti-anxiety medication alprazolam, a muscle relaxer, and a drug used to treat major depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Play video content Video: Hayden Panettiere Through The Years Getty

According to the detailed report, obtained by TMZ, a senior deputy coroner responded to an Airbnb in Greenville, SC, where Hayden was staying with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach, after the actress had died on August 16.

The deputy coroner wrote that she interviewed Brian and Zach -- whose names were redacted in the report -- and one of the brothers said he observed Hayden applying makeup at 10:30 AM on the day of her death.

The brother then said he went back to bed and was later awakened by a knock at the door. Moments later, the brothers discovered Hayden face down in a sitting position on a sofa bed with her legs crossed. They also noticed Hayden had turned deep purple as they tried but failed to wake her up.

Play video content Video: Hayden Panettiere Reportedly Found Unresponsive by Friend; 911 Call Cited Possible Cardiac Arrest Broadcastify.com

Zach previously told TMZ ... Brian administered Narcan and then called 911, which is also mentioned in the report -- which notes 2 doses were administered to Hayden.

The deputy coroner noted that one of the brothers told her that he was unsure whether Hayden had consumed illicit drugs in the last two days because “she was very good at hiding them.”

The report also states she had been in rehab weeks before her death.

The investigator also interviewed Hayden's dad, Skip, who said Hayden planned to celebrate her 37th birthday on August 21 in Greenville before flying to Ukraine to see her daughter.

In addition, according to the report, the investigator found blue pressed pills that tested positive for fentanyl, along with a straw on a table, and white powder in a sunglasses case inside her suitcase.