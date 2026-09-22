Presley Gerber Death: Dr. Drew Goes Off On Luxury Rehabs, Should've Been in a Psychiatric Hospital

Play video content Video: Dr. Drew Says Presley Gerber Needed More Than Rehab TMZ.com

Dr. Drew thinks Presley Gerber shouldn't have even been in a rehab facility to begin with ... he thinks the model should've been sent to a psychiatric hospital.

We had Dr. Drew on "The TMZ Podcast," and he told us Cindy Crawford's son might have done better in a hospital environment ... because he believes Presley was in over his head managing all of the meds the model reported he was on.

Presley was reportedly taking what Dr. Drew calls a "deadly combination" ... mixing Suboxone, a drug used to treat opioid addiction, with benzos -- a combo Presley himself apparently admitted to taking in a since-deleted 2025 Instagram video.

Dr. Drew said the problem was all in the system, mentioning that even people with unlimited resources, like Presley whose mom is a supermodel and whose dad is businessman Rande Gerber, still can't navigate how to get proper care.

He also ripped into luxury rehab facilities, slamming them for spending more money on environment than on actual patient care.

According to Dr. Drew, celebrities like Presley and Hayden Panettiere often struggle with addiction because of increased shame and trauma that often comes with being a celebrity.