George Floyd Relatives Demand Transparency Over GoFundMe Donations

George Floyd's family wants answers about what happened to the millions raised in his name after his death ... and they're demanding his brother open the books.

A Houston-based lawyer sent Philonise Floyd a letter on behalf of 3 other family members -- sisters Zsazsa and LaTonya, and brother Rodney Floyd -- requesting a complete accounting of the George Floyd Memorial GoFundMe campaign.

The August 11 letter, obtained by TMZ, says the fundraiser collected about $19 million. The family members maintain they're George's heirs and are entitled to a portion of the money ... and they feel they have not received the fair amount.

They're requesting all GoFundMe reports, statements, and transaction histories ... along with tax filings and other financial records connected to the campaign.

The letter gave Philonise 20 days from receipt to turn over the documents, with the family's attorney saying she hoped the matter could be settled amicably.

The family members say they've repeatedly requested records and an explanation of how the money was handled and distributed, but haven't gotten the documentation.

They also tell TMZ ... they contacted attorney Ben Crump seeking answers and received no response.

Rodney tells TMZ, "We want to see the records, understand how decisions were made, and make sure the family’s questions are answered. We’re speaking up because transparency matters."

As TMZ previously reported, the fundraiser had already pulled in nearly $13 million from almost 500,000 donations just over a week after it launched, setting a GoFundMe record at the time.

Philonise said the money would cover funeral and burial expenses, counseling, travel connected to court proceedings, and other family needs.