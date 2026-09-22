George Clooney, Wife Amal Meet With Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber After Presley’s Death

George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney are standing by close friends Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber following the death of their son Presley ... paying a quiet visit to the grieving family.

The couple was photographed arriving at daughter Kaia Gerber's Los Angeles home in a black SUV, with George waiting beside the vehicle as Amal stepped out.

George and Rande have been close for decades, and their friendship famously spilled into business when they co-founded Casamigos tequila before selling the company.

But their bond runs much deeper than business -- especially in moments like this.

The Clooneys' visit comes just days after tragedy struck Cindy and Rande's family.

As TMZ first reported, Presley was found unresponsive inside a Santa Monica rehab facility Sunday morning following a suspected overdose. EMS performed life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead about 10 minutes after first responders arrived.

His official cause and manner of death remain under investigation.