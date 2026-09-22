Presley Gerber Had Around-the-Clock Sober Coach Before Suspected Overdose Death

Presley Gerber often traveled with a 24/7 sober coach who helped care for him in the months leading up to his death ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Presley's sober coach was very present in his life over the last several months. We're told the coach frequently traveled with the model and provided around-the-clock support.

It's unclear whether the coach was with Presley when he died Sunday at a luxury rehab facility in Santa Monica, CA.

We broke the story ... the 27-year-old was found unresponsive at the facility around 9:35 AM. Officers performed life-saving measures, but Presley was pronounced dead about 10 minutes later.

The death is being investigated as a suspected drug overdose. We're told no foul play is suspected, and the results of his autopsy and toxicology report have yet to be released.