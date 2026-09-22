Presley Gerber's Ex-Girlfriend Lexi Wood Remembers Him as 'Incredibly Resilient'

Presley Gerber's former girlfriend Lexi Wood is remembering the late model for being "incredibly resilient" and fighting "so hard for his life."

The "Summer House" alum shared a post Tuesday honoring Presley, looking back at the time she spent with the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

Lexi says ... "It's hard to put into words what it means to lose someone who was such a meaningful part of my life for so many years."

She says Presley "fought so hard for his life and he was brave enough to be open about that fight. More than anything, he wanted to use his story to help other people, and he did."

Lexi and Presley had a whirlwind romance in late 2022 ... and they both professed their love before they ultimately split.

In her heartfelt tribute, Lexi says ... "Everyone who loved Presley and was loved by him knows he was one of the kindest, most open, loving and courageous people."

She said he "loved so deeply, so purely" and was "incredibly romantic and thoughtful."

We broke the story ... Presley died Sunday at a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica in what police are investigating as a suspected overdose.