Anne Hathaway has a baby girl ... though she may not be happy that a close pal accidentally leaked that to the public.

Here's the deal ... Molly Rogers worked as the costume designer on "The Devil Wears Prada 2," and she's close with Anne -- so, after Anne gave birth, she took to social media to congratulate the star.

Molly wrote on social media, "Congrats are in order for proud mama @annehathaway & her new addition to the family ... a baby girl!"

It's unclear if Anne wanted to share that news with the public yet ... but it's out there now -- can't put this gender reveal genie back in the bottle!

Anne was spotted this week holding her newborn as she walked through NYC. While we didn't know at the time that this was a baby girl, the pink on the baby's beanie was certainly a telling sign.