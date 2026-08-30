Randy Quaid Calls Anne Hathaway 'Horrible Choice' for 'Days of Thunder 2'

Anne Hathaway's Too Woke for 'Days of Thunder 2'

Randy Quaid is putting the brakes on Anne Hathaway joining Tom Cruise in "Days of Thunder 2" ... calling her a "horrible choice" and saying Cruise should reunite with Nicole Kidman instead.

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The actor -- who starred alongside Cruise in the original 1990 NASCAR flick -- went off on X after Hathaway was announced as Cruise's new costar ... blasting her as "leftist" and "woke."

Randy's argument is pretty simple ... he says the "Days of Thunder" audience is heavily MAGA and claims Hathaway is a bad fit for that crowd.

He then offered up his own casting suggestion ... telling Cruise he needs "the original girl" and pushing for Nicole -- Tom's ex-wife -- to return.

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As TMZ reported Sunday ... Cruise announced the long-awaited sequel at Daytona International Speedway, with Hathaway set to play a race team owner and engineer opposite Cruise's returning Cole Trickle.

TMZ also obtained video of Cruise slipping into the speedway before making the big announcement.

The original "Days of Thunder" starred Cruise, Nicole and Robert Duvall ... and Cruise and Nicole famously met while making the movie before marrying later that year.

Randy also questioned whether the sequel is being rushed ... comparing it to the famously fast production of the original movie.