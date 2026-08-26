Chris Hansen Buys Ad Space on 'Primetime' Showings Amid A24 Feud

Chris Hansen is kicking his feud with A24 up a notch ... purchasing ad space before every showing of the Robert Pattinson flick about his Dateline sex predator show ... all to promote his new pedo-hunting project.

Chris will use the ads to direct audiences to TruBlu ... his streaming network devoted to the child predator investigations that made him a pop culture staple, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It seems Chris was toying with the idea of capping each ad with a line about the movie being "a Hollywood fantasy version" of that time in his life ... but thought better of it when mulling potential legal action from A24, the studio behind the movie.

Chris has made it clear he does not support the project ... and made a big stink about not being allowed to preview the film after he refused to sign an NDA.

The TV personality said he was being asked to sign his life rights away ... but a source within the studio told TMZ it was a standard NDA -- and he had the option to suggest edits to the language. He didn't.

Chris sent us part of the NDA.