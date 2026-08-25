Orlando Bloom Quits 'Reset' Movie As Production Starts, Cast and Crew Livid

Orlando Bloom dropped out of his recent movie at the last minute ... and the cast and crew who feel screwed over are especially pissed ... because without his star power to match Priyanka Chopra's ... the project might be toast.

Here's the deal ... Orlando was all set to star in and co-produce the upcoming indie survival thriller flick "Reset" alongside Priyanka -- and we hear he was onboard all through pre-production ... but peaced out just as cameras were about to roll.

Sources on "Reset" tell TMZ ... they feel it's a pretty f-d up situation ... Orlando is a bankable star, so the independent project got financed with him and Priyanka attached -- and it would've been way easier to secure an international distributor with him in the fold.

Orlando may not need the paycheck ... but the rest of the peeps on the project sure do ... so there's a fiery resentment for the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star.

Sources tell us ... three leading men are under consideration to replace Orlando -- and one needs to be picked quickly ... because there's a schedule to keep!

In addition to being the costar, Priyanka is also a producer ... so we're told she'll make the final call on the new stud ... that is, if the project can be salvaged.