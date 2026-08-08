Orlando Bloom Goes Shirtless on Sun-Soaked Yacht Day With Woody Harrelson

Orlando Bloom wanted a little more than a sea view on his Mallorca getaway ... breaking out the binoculars while cruising the Mediterranean with Woody Harrelson.

The Hollywood pals were spotted aboard a luxury yacht off the Spanish island Friday ... stripping down to their swim trunks and soaking up plenty of sunshine.

But Orlando apparently spotted something that deserved a closer look -- because he put the binoculars to work, scanning the distance from the deck while Woody hung nearby.

And whatever caught Orlando's eye must've been interesting ... Woody eventually got behind the lenses himself for a little sightseeing of his own.

Woody's wife, Laura Louie, was also along for the yacht day, joined by a group of friends as the crew kicked back at sea.