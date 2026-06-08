Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Make Red Carpet Debut at Tribeca Festival

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau just checked off another relationship milestone ... making their red-carpet debut as a couple at the Tribeca Festival in New York City.

The singer and the former Canadian prime minister stepped out together Monday night for the premiere of her concert film, "Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live From Paris," posing side by side for photographers in their first official red carpet appearance as a pair.

Play video content 7/28/25 Video: Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Seen on Dinner Date in Montreal TMZ.com

The debut comes nearly a year after the couple first got together. Katy and Justin were first linked in July 2025, when TMZ exclusively spotted the pair dining together in Montreal shortly after Perry's split from Orlando Bloom.

The pair have hardly kept their romance under wraps since then. They went Instagram official in December 2025 and have been spotted together around the world, from Japan to Coachella.

Katy was on hand to celebrate the debut of her concert film, while Trudeau proudly accompanied her for the big night. The two looked comfortable together as they stopped for photos and mingled with guests at the festival.