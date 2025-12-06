Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Go Instagram Official, Share Pics & Vids Together

Play video content Instagram/@katyperry

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are taking their globe-trotting romance to social media, where they've now gone Instagram official!

The famous singer posted a series of lovey-dovey photos with the former Canadian Prime Minister, showing them as a happy couple during a recent trip to Japan. No real explanation is needed here ... just check out the cute pics.

Katy also uploaded a video that captured her and Justin chowing down while staring deeply into each other's eyes. Another clip showed the couple from behind staring at what appears to be a piece of art depicting outer space.

In the caption, Katy wrote ... "Tokyo times on tour and more ( ◠‿◠ ) 🎄🍣🐡🥞💐☃️♥️."

Katy flew to Japan this week as part of her "Lifetimes" tour, and Justin tagged along ... during their visit, they met with former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko, posing for photos together next to a Christmas tree.

Play video content TMZ.com