Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry Make It Official, Step Out Hand-In Hand In Paris

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau took their romance public Saturday night ... the lovebirds went out on a date in Paris, France, to celebrate Katy's 45th birthday.

For their first official outing, Katy and Justin took in a cabaret show at the Crazy Horse Paris, where the paparazzi waited in anticipation for them out front.

TMZ obtained exclusive video of what happened next ... After the show, the couple walked out of the theater hand-in-hand, and a fan gave Katy a rose and wished her happy birthday.

The two then walked to a waiting vehicle as the shutterbugs snapped photos of them, before they were driven away. Of course, Katy and Justin looked absolutely stunning together and appeared to be happier than clams.

Earlier this month, TMZ published photos of the singer and the former Canadian Prime Minster embracing each other on a Katy's yacht while sharing a passionate kiss off the California coast.

In July, the pair first sparked rumors of a romance after they were seen on a dinner date in Montreal, followed by a stroll in Mount Royal Park. Justin then showed up at one of Katy's concerts, also in Montreal, during a stop on her "Lifetimes" tour.