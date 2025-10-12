Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Spotted Making Out on Yacht in California

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau just made their rumored romance officially undeniable as the pair were spotted locking lips aboard the singer's yacht ... and sparks were flying on the high seas.

In photos published by the Daily Mail Saturday, the singer was seen rocking a sleek black one-piece swimsuit while sharing a passionate kiss with a shirtless Trudeau who kept it casual in just a pair of jeans aboard Perry's yacht.

The steamy shots show the former Canadian Prime Minister cradling Katy's backside as they embraced on the upper deck while another captures her with her arms wrapped around his neck as he nuzzled her cheek.

According to eyewitnesses, the PDA went down off the coast of Santa Barbara in late September and apparently caught everyone by surprise. "She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out," a witness told the outlet.

The duo first sparked dating buzz back in July after being spotted on an intimate dinner date in Montreal, followed by a cozy stroll at Mount Royal Park and Trudeau was later seen at Perry's "Lifetimes" tour stop in Canada.

Perry split from longtime fiancé Orlando Bloom in June, while Trudeau separated from wife Sophie Grégoire in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.