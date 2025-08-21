Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Katy Perry Reacts After Bringing Fan Named 'Orlando' Onstage

Katy Perry I'm OK With This Orlando!!!

By TMZ Staff
Katy Perry is making it clear she doesn't have "the one that got away" vibes about her ex, Orlando Bloom ... as she's not the least bit fazed by an Orlando popping up onstage with her!

Check it out ... KP warmly greets a superfan as he joins her onstage Tuesday during her Nashville tour stop at the Bridgestone Arena, asking the KatyCat to share his name with the crowd.

With a timid chuckle, the fan -- in full cat costume -- reveals the awkward connection between himself and Katy's baby daddy .. whispering into the mic he's also named "Orlando."

Not missing a beat, Katy responds to this revelation by dubbing it "incredible," powering through the encounter and prompting quite a few laughs in the crowd.

Remember, we broke the news of Katy and Orlando's split back in June ... when OB notably hit up Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' lavish Italian wedding solo.

There were additional warning signs amid the big breakup update, with both Katy and Orlando posting cryptic messages on social media. Though, it was a joint statement from their reps that really put a nail in the relationship coffin ... with their camps noting the stars were focusing on co-parenting their daughter, Daisy, right now.

Katy and Orlando have been "Hot N Cold" over the years, however ... previously breaking up in 2017 before giving it another go the next year.

Looks like things are really over this time, and between former Canadian Prime Ministers and random fans in furry gear ... Katy seems to be doing just fine.

