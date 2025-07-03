Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Have Reps Break Silence On Split

We Won't Talk Split, But Now Our Reps Will

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom haven't said a peep publicly about their split ... save for some cryptic social media posts ... but now they're having their teams do their dirty work.

The former couple's reps just released a joint statement to Us Weekly ... addressing their breakup head on for the first time.

The statement reads ... "Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting."

Katy and Orlando's camps add ... "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is -- and always will be -- raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect."

The statement comes 9 days after TMZ confirmed Orlando and Katy's split -- and that OB was flying solo at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos's wedding.

We first reported Orlando was ready to party hard at the Venice wedding -- though he wasn't looking to celebrate his newly single status by bringing someone back to his swanky hotel.

Katy seemingly hinted about how she was feeling about the shocking split ahead of Lauren and Jeff's nuptials by sharing a selfie with Australia's famous marsupial, a quokka. KP captioned the post... "mood: Quokka."

Orlando's been making some cryptic posts online ... talking about new beginnings and loneliness.