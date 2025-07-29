Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Wrapped Up Dinner With Cozy Terrace Drinks

Play video content

A casual stroll, a swanky dinner, and now TMZ can reveal Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau wrapped it up with cozy drinks on a terrace -- a really long hangout session for two A-listers ... but sure, they're totally "just friends."👀

Yep, it’s the hangout that keeps on giving, and TMZ’s got every moment. Check this video -- Justin was looking every bit the ladies' man, arm practically welded to Katy’s waist as they left Montreal’s Taverne Atlantic ... with sources telling us they enjoyed some drinks on the terrace.

If that doesn’t scream romance, then we don't know what does. Whiskey is on the menu at the Atlantic ... but we're told when Katy first ordered a Jack and Coke, she quickly found out they don’t sell much American liquor in Canada due to the new tariffs ... so she ordered Crown Royal Canadian whiskey instead.

The terrace tête-à-tête capped off a whirlwind few hours that, as TMZ told you, started with a scenic park stroll.

Justin was looking a little too excited during the casual outing, and the good vibes kept rolling at dinner at Le Violon -- and whether it was business or casual, Danny Smiles, the chef who served them, confirmed to us: no PDA.