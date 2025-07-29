Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Looked Like Pals at Dinner, With No PDA, Chef Says

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau sent tongues wagging with that dinner sighting last night ... but according to the chef who served them, the pair seemed to be just kicking it as pals!

Danny Smiles, co-owner and co-executive chef of Montreal's Le Violon, spilled to TMZ that despite looking good together, there was no PDA and he didn’t get any dating vibes from Katy and Justin ... just two friends enjoying a meal.

Danny tells us they went for the chef’s tasting menu, which means he served up a feast -- lobster, tuna, lamb gnocchi, beef tartare -- all served up with classic Montreal flair.

Naturally, being figure-conscious celebs and all, they skipped dessert ... and Justin wrapped up the evening by picking up the tab, after the pair stuck around for a few hours.

Danny said they rolled in around 7 PM, and were perfect guests -- super chill, extremely nice to the staff, and they even popped into the kitchen to thank everyone afterward.

So yeah, they're keeping it friendly ... for now. But TBH, it’s no shocker they’d make a cute couple -- both hot, both single!

Katy’s out here loving the single life after her shock split from Orlando Bloom -- they share a daughter. As for Trudeau, he and his ex-wife Sophie called it quits in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.