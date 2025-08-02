Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Orlando Bloom Hilariously Reacts To Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Romance Buzz

Orlando Bloom Reacts to Ex Katy & Trudeau Love Buzz Jokes ... Merkel My Words, He’s Not Bitter!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
orlando bloom katy perry justin trudeau getty comp 2
Getty Composite

Katy Perry’s been stirring up dating buzz with Justin Trudeau -- and now Orlando’s jumping in on the fun, praising a joke about getting his own political situationship.

You’ve gotta see it -- Orlando dropped a comment under The Onion's recent hilarious headline: "Orlando Bloom Spotted At Dinner With Angela Merkel" ... which accompanied a wild A.I.-generated pic of him and the former German Chancellor.

orlando bloom dinner the onion 7

The fake pic showed Orlando and Angela sharing a romantic candlelit dinner, with a bogus source claiming he "couldn't keep his eyes off Angela." Orlando’s response? A cheeky "👏👏👏!"

073125_tmz_live_perry_trudeau_kal_v2
KATY'S NEWEST FAN
TMZ.com

It’s a hilarious jab -- but LBR, things between his ex Katy and former Canadian PM Trudeau seem to be heating up ... even if sources keep insisting they’re just friends.

072925_katy_perry_justin_trudeau_kal
ORLANDO WHO???
TMZ.com

As you know, we caught Katy and Justin grabbing dinner earlier this week -- and he even showed up to her "Lifetimes" tour stop on Wednesday!

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Katy And Orlando Together Launch Gallery

Orlando seems to be in full support ... and let’s be honest, he kinda has to be -- especially if he’s doing school pick-ups for 5-year-old Daisy Dove while Justin’s possibly hanging out at Katy’s place!

