Orlando Bloom Hilariously Reacts To Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Romance Buzz

Katy Perry’s been stirring up dating buzz with Justin Trudeau -- and now Orlando’s jumping in on the fun, praising a joke about getting his own political situationship.

You’ve gotta see it -- Orlando dropped a comment under The Onion's recent hilarious headline: "Orlando Bloom Spotted At Dinner With Angela Merkel" ... which accompanied a wild A.I.-generated pic of him and the former German Chancellor.

The fake pic showed Orlando and Angela sharing a romantic candlelit dinner, with a bogus source claiming he "couldn't keep his eyes off Angela." Orlando’s response? A cheeky "👏👏👏!"

Play video content TMZ.com

It’s a hilarious jab -- but LBR, things between his ex Katy and former Canadian PM Trudeau seem to be heating up ... even if sources keep insisting they’re just friends.

Play video content TMZ.com

As you know, we caught Katy and Justin grabbing dinner earlier this week -- and he even showed up to her "Lifetimes" tour stop on Wednesday!