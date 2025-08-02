Orlando Bloom Hilariously Reacts To Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Romance Buzz
Orlando Bloom Reacts to Ex Katy & Trudeau Love Buzz Jokes ... Merkel My Words, He’s Not Bitter!!!
Katy Perry’s been stirring up dating buzz with Justin Trudeau -- and now Orlando’s jumping in on the fun, praising a joke about getting his own political situationship.
You’ve gotta see it -- Orlando dropped a comment under The Onion's recent hilarious headline: "Orlando Bloom Spotted At Dinner With Angela Merkel" ... which accompanied a wild A.I.-generated pic of him and the former German Chancellor.
The fake pic showed Orlando and Angela sharing a romantic candlelit dinner, with a bogus source claiming he "couldn't keep his eyes off Angela." Orlando’s response? A cheeky "👏👏👏!"
It’s a hilarious jab -- but LBR, things between his ex Katy and former Canadian PM Trudeau seem to be heating up ... even if sources keep insisting they’re just friends.
As you know, we caught Katy and Justin grabbing dinner earlier this week -- and he even showed up to her "Lifetimes" tour stop on Wednesday!
Orlando seems to be in full support ... and let’s be honest, he kinda has to be -- especially if he’s doing school pick-ups for 5-year-old Daisy Dove while Justin’s possibly hanging out at Katy’s place!