Justin Trudeau Attends Katy Perry Concert in Montreal

Justin Trudeau I'm At Katy Perry's Concert!!!

By TMZ Staff
Justin Trudeau attended Katy Perry’s Montreal concert … 2 days after being spotted having dinner and cozy drinks together.

The former Canadian Prime Minister was seen in great seats at the singers concert Wednesday night.

We broke the story ... the couple had dinner on Monday night in Canada. Friends close to Trudeau told us they’re just pals however we obtained video of them on a cozy drink state and out walking Katie’s dog earlier in the day.

ORLANDO WHO???
As you know, Katy's been enjoying single life following her split from Orlando Bloom -- the two share a daughter. Meanwhile, Trudeau and his ex-wife Sophie separated in 2023 after an 18-year marriage.

We’ll leave it up to your imagination to decide what is going on here ... 👀

