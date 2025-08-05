Orlando Bloom Looking Jacked Amid Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Romance Buzz
Orlando Bloom Does Trudeau Have a 6-Pack Like Me?!? Here's What Katy's Missing
Orlando Bloom is the textbook definition of post-breakup hotness ... because he's looking absolutely jacked after calling off his engagement to Katy Perry ... and giving an ex a look at what she's missing out on.
Check out these photos of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star shirtless at a beach in California ... Orlando's ripped and showing off his chiseled abs and pecs.
Katy's been spotted hanging out with former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau up in Canada ... so she may not be exactly thirsting after Orlando here.
Orlando joked about KP and JT last week, reacting to an Onion article ... but he looks unbothered here ... the guy is a total stud.
Justin's no slouch either ... and he used to box back in the day and was in great shape before getting into politics ... but until he sheds his shirt, this round's going to Orlando.