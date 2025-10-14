Katy Perry Proposed to On Stage, Seemingly Hints at Justin Trudeau Romance

Play video content TikTok/@charl_robbins

Katy Perry might not be kissing and telling ... but she seemingly hinted at her romance with Justin Trudeau while being proposed to on stage during her concert Monday night!

Check out this fun clip from KP's 'Lifetimes Tour' show in London ... a fan fully gets down on one knee with his handmade sign to ask for her hand in marriage. Katy has a telling respone, smartly replying ... "You really should have asked me about 48 hours ago."

ICYMI, a day prior to the surprise proposal ... we published photos of her and the former Canadian Prime Minister packing on the PDA on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California in late September.

Their handsy rendezvous came weeks after Justin was seen cheesing hard at her 'Lifetimes' show in July ... following a cozy dinner date in Montreal.

And get this -- the "Teenage Dream" hitmaker also reportedly confirmed she was over dating English men during Monday's concert as well, telling fans ... "No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time … but not anymore," The Sun reported.

As you know, she and longtime partner, English actor Orlando Bloom, called it quits over the summer after nearly a decade together and welcoming a daughter in 2020.