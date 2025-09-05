Orlando Bloom Breaks Silence on Katy Perry Split

I've Got 'Nothing But Love' for Katy Perry After Split

Orlando Bloom only has positive things to say about his former longtime partner Katy Perry ... telling "Today" it's nothing but love between the two of them.

The actor appeared on the NBC show Friday morning to promote his new movie "The Cut" ... and, he was asked by host Craig Melvin about his big life change since he was last on the program.

Of course, Melvin's referring to Orlando's split from Katy -- which we told you about back in June, and they announced in a joint statement via their reps the following month.

Bloom says he's "grateful" ... before calling the daughter he and Katy share -- 5-year-old Daisy -- "beautiful."

He then adds, "And we're great. We're going to be great. Nothing but love."

It's the first time OB's spoken directly about the split ... though, like we mentioned, he and Katy had their reps put out a statement in July in which they confirmed the split before adding the priority at this point is effectively co-parenting Daisy.

Perry testified in court late last month, BTW ... and, she referred to herself and Bloom as "family for life" -- so, it's on an official transcript for posterity, too.