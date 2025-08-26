Katy Perry Says She & Orlando Bloom Are 'Family for Life' in Court Testimony

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may no longer be a couple, but that doesn't mean they are out of each other's lives ... the singer said as much in new courtroom testimony, TMZ has learned.

The pop star appeared in court via video Tuesday, where she testified in the ongoing legal battle between herself and an elderly entrepreneur over a $15 million Montecito, California mansion.

Orlando got dragged into the real estate drama this week when it was revealed in court that the actor was the one to pony up the funds for the manse through one of his LLCs -- not Katy, who is suing the previous owner, Carl Westcott, for damages and lost rental value.

Attorneys for Westcott suggested this revelation proves KP doesn't actually have a financial stake in the property ... a point the singer strongly refuted.

Perry said she and OB are "family for life," despite their recent split ... and so, she would still benefit greatly from the estate, though she wouldn't confirm whether she and Bloom were still financial partners at this time.

We broke the breakup news in June ... when Bloom was set to hit Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding solo -- with plans to mingle as a single man.

Reps for the former flames later confirmed the separation, with their teams noting the exes were focused on coparenting their 4-year-old daughter, Daisy.