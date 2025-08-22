Katy Perry Flaunts Bikini Body in Miami After Orlando Bloom Split

Katy Perry is bringing her California beach body to the Florida coast ... rocking an itty-bitty black bikini for a big beach day with friends.

Check it out ... the singer shows some serious skin while taking in the rays at a beach in Miami, Florida -- where she's set to perform on Saturday as part of her "Lifetimes" tour.

It's clear KP is making the most of her day off, soaking up some sun in a teeny black bikini ... which perfectly shows off her toned body. And if these photos are any indication, Katy is seemingly doing better than ever.

Peep the pics, Katy is seen floating in the water, sipping on a coconut, and smiling with pals ... sending a huge message to those wondering if she's doing alright following her big split from Orlando Bloom.

We broke the story about the split in June, when OB was noticeably flying solo at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Italy. Katy and Orlando's reps later confirmed the breakup ... sharing the former flames were simply focusing on coparenting their daughter, Daisy.

Clearly, Katy isn't feeling "hot 'n cold" about the split, as she looks happier than ever in these new beach shots.