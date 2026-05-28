Katy Perry & Chief Keef Hang Out After 2013 Twitter Beef

Katy Perry and Chief Keef just pulled off one of the most unexpected celebrity linkups ever ... because after years of bad blood, the two were all smiles while hanging out together!

Videos of the pair kicking back together are making the rounds online ... and there wasn’t even a hint of awkwardness in sight. Katy and Keef looked totally relaxed, laughing it up and seemingly having the time of their lives.

Chief Keef and Katy Perry linked up in person 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/RhvYGBjntW @Kurrco

Pretty wild considering these two were going at each other back in 2013. The feud kicked off after Katy criticized Keef’s song "I Hate Being Sober," tweeting that it gave her "serious doubt for the world."

Chief Keef fired right back on X with some seriously harsh words aimed at the pop star ... writing, "Dat bitch Katy Perry Can Suck Skin Off my D***. “I’ll smack The S*** out her."

Katy quickly tried to smooth things over, apologizing and explaining she wasn’t attacking him personally -- just saying she wasn’t into the whole constantly intoxicated lifestyle.