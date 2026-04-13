Katy Perry Denies Ruby Rose Sexual Assault Allegations

Katy Perry is vehemently denying allegations she sexually assaulted actress Ruby Rose back in the day.

Katy's rep tells TMZ ... "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies. Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."

The "Dark Horse" singer's response comes just hours after Ruby made a series of sexual assault claims in a flurry of social media posts.

Ruby claimed Katy sexually assaulted her at a nightclub in Melbourne, Australia when she was in her early 20s.

The "Orange is the New Black" star, who recently turned 40, explained why it took her almost two decades to speak out ... "Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes."

Ruby added ... "Before I open up about something incredibly raw and traumatic, I tell myself 'it's ok, you don’t need people to believe you, you just need to get it out of your poor body, before it gives you cancer.'"