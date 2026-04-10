Former Staffer Accuses Rep. Eric Swalwell of Sexual Assault: Report

Rep. Eric Swalwell -- who's running for Governor of California -- has been accused of sexual assault by a former staffer ... this according to a new report.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, a woman, who says she had sexual encounters with the congressman while she worked for him, claims he sexually assaulted her twice ... when she was too intoxicated to give consent.

Swalwell called the allegations "false" and threatened "legal action" in a statement on Friday, saying ... "For nearly 20 years, I have served the public — as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women."

This accusation comes after social media speculation of Swalwell's alleged misconduct against staffers. The congressman canceled a Palm Desert town hall Thursday night ... claiming he was sick.