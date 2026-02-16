California Congressman Eric Swalwell's Secret Erotic Poetry Uncovered

Congressman Eric Swalwell was evidently a big fan of erotica in college ... and now we're getting a glimpse of some of what he wrote!

The Daily Mail uncovered a sexually graphic poem penned by the Democrat from California apparently written when he was 19 years old ... and it is wild! Titled "Hungover From Burgundy," the poem describes two lovers who meet at the top of a hotel for "formless and magnificent" sex.

What kind of sex is "formless and magnificent"? Well, in Swalwell's vivid imagination it includes engorged vessels, a "flurry of limbs and nails" ... and a little bit of blood. He's apparently got a thing for biting!

One passage reads, "While I screamed / She bent her lips to mine till veins imploded and exploded ... For bounded mouths cannot speak of parting."

"In the morning, I awoke beside beauty's shadow -- her form sloppy and her legs pale," reads another verse. "My scar lost, my lips cracked and dry. And we groaned simultaneously."

Kinky!

Swalwell is running to replace Gavin Newsom as Governor of California ... Swalwell's campaign spokesperson laughed off the revelation of the florid poetry, telling us, "If you think Eric’s poetry at 19 was bad, you should see his diary when he was 12." Swalwell is 45 years old, in case you were wondering.

