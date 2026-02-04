U.S. Rep Eric Swalwell Says Republicans Talk S*** About Trump In Gym

Play video content TMZ.com

How’s this for locker-room lore -- Rep. Eric Swalwell says the real political tea ain't spilling over cable news... it’s going down at the gym, where he claims Republicans are quietly trashing Donald Trump between sets.

We caught up with the California congressman on Capitol Hill Tuesday, and he tells us the congressional gym is where the truth really gets a workout ... with GOP lawmakers privately unhappy with Trump, but way too scared to say it out loud in public in case he claps back with threats.

Now you may be thinking, "no whey that happens" -- but we bench-pressed Eric a little harder, and he says it's abs-olutely true ... in fact, he compares it all to WWE, saying once the cameras are off -- especially in the gym -- Republicans switch personas real fast!

According to Swalwell, this backroom gossip session happens more often than people think -- basically alluding the country might not be as divided as it looks ... folks are just too afraid of Trump!

I should be working right now. But Republicans shut down Congress. So instead, I’m pumping iron at the gym. pic.twitter.com/uNRPah17wh — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) July 28, 2025 @ericswalwell