President Trump's Cabinet Members Show Up For 'Melania' Premiere

When President Trump invites his underlings to a social event, they show up ... look no further than the premiere of Amazon's new Melania Trump documentary.

The Kennedy Center looked like a Trump cabinet meeting Thursday night ... with a who's-who of Republican elected officials showing up in support of their boss and the First Lady.

Dr. Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, was in the house with his family. Ditto for Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and his wife, Kelly Lary.

Howard Lutnick, the Secretary of Commerce, made the trek with his wife, Allison ... as did Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and his better half, Kathryn.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and his wife, producer Jennifer Rauchet, showed up to support the Trumps ... same goes for E.P.A. administrator Lee Zeldin and his wife, Diana.

Linda McMahon, the Secretary of Education, was flying solo ... as was Alina Habba, who recently resigned as the U.S. attorney for New Jersey.

Kelly Loeffler, the Small Business Administration honcho, showed up with her billionaire husband, Jeffrey Sprecher ... and Michael Waltz, our ambassador to the United Nations, was there with his wife, Julia Nesheiwat.

Sources at the premiere tell TMZ … a black car was sent to each guest's home, transporting them to and from the premiere ... and the Kennedy Center had an open bar serving up pomegranate Cosmopolitans and French 75s, plus wine, Champagne and non-alcoholic drinks.

We're told folks in attendance got gift bags ... among the items inside was a compact mirror that read on the front, "Everyone wants to know."

Our sources say there was also a make-your-own cologne station ... and a sketch artist.