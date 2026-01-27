Melania Trump Calls for Peaceful Protest in Minneapolis

Play video content FOX NEWS

Melania Trump is urging demonstrators in Minneapolis to keep things peaceful as outrage over federal agents' fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti on Saturday continues strong in city streets.

The First Lady appeared on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday morning to share her message, noting she's "against violence" and "calling for unity." Notably, she did not address the DHS agents Donald Trump deployed in the city -- solely the protestors.

Melania also said her husband had a "great call" with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey about de-escalating the protests in the city. The prez said in a Truth Social post Monday that he had a productive call with Walz, claiming they "seemed to be on a similar wavelength."

As you know, protests in Minneapolis are at an all-time high following the fatal shootings of Pretti on Saturday and Renee Nicole Good on January 7 by federal agents.

The Department of Homeland Security rationalized the killings by saying their agents feared for their lives and were under attack. DHS Spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin even said Saturday Pretti came at officers with a gun ... but video has proven the ICU nurse never pulled a gun as he was toppled by several agents.