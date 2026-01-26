Dean Cain Blames Alex Pretti, Says He Resisted While Armed Before Minnesota Shooting

Play video content TMZ.com

Dean Cain is swooping in to defend the federal immigration agents who killed Alex Pretti ... like Superman coming to rescue Lois Lane.

The 'Lois & Clark' star joined us on "TMZ Live" Monday, and we asked him about Saturday's fatal interaction between Pretti and Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis.

Play video content AP

Dean, who is volunteering for ICE and helping with recruiting, doesn't have a problem blaming Pretti ... he says the nurse was playing with fire by, in his eyes, resisting and impeding Border Patrol while armed with a handgun.

What's more, Dean says sanctuary cities, their elected leaders, and political rhetoric shoulder some blame here too ... but we push back on some of what he's spewing.

Play video content AP

Lots of finger-pointing from Dean, who clearly has a lot of empathy for the CBP and ICE agents with boots on the ground ... just don't expect him to pass any of that blame onto the folks with the badges.

We found some common ground with Dean, though ... we all can agree the immediate reaction and rhetoric from the Trump Administration was way overblown.

Play video content

Dean's still waiting for more facts to come out ... but we're not sure he's going to get his bodycam wish.