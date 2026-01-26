Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Dean Cain Blames Alex Pretti, Says He Resisted While Armed Before Minnesota Shooting

Dean Cain on Alex Pretti He Dug His Own Grave!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
IT'S SIMPLE ... DON'T IMPEDE!
Dean Cain is swooping in to defend the federal immigration agents who killed Alex Pretti ... like Superman coming to rescue Lois Lane.

The 'Lois & Clark' star joined us on "TMZ Live" Monday, and we asked him about Saturday's fatal interaction between Pretti and Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis.

012426_minneapolis_shooting_across_street_cnn_kal_v2
NEW ANGLE REVEALED
AP

Dean, who is volunteering for ICE and helping with recruiting, doesn't have a problem blaming Pretti ... he says the nurse was playing with fire by, in his eyes, resisting and impeding Border Patrol while armed with a handgun.

What's more, Dean says sanctuary cities, their elected leaders, and political rhetoric shoulder some blame here too ... but we push back on some of what he's spewing.

012426_minneapolis_shooting_new_angle_before_AP_KAL
MOMENTS PRIOR....
AP

Lots of finger-pointing from Dean, who clearly has a lot of empathy for the CBP and ICE agents with boots on the ground ... just don't expect him to pass any of that blame onto the folks with the badges.

We found some common ground with Dean, though ... we all can agree the immediate reaction and rhetoric from the Trump Administration was way overblown.

012526_alex_pretti_shooting_dash_angle_kal
DASHBOARD ANGLE

Dean's still waiting for more facts to come out ... but we're not sure he's going to get his bodycam wish.

Lots to chew on here ... catch the full interview on "TMZ Live."

